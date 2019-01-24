Chadian leader sacks several police chiefs

President Idriss Déby of Chad, have made a clean sweep of the national police by sacking several directors general and other officials under a decree issued on Wednesday evening.General Tahir Erda Teïro, in office since 2014, has been replaced by another General Ousmane Bassy Lougma who thus becomes the new Director General of the National Police.

He will have as his deputy the Divisional Police Commissioner Benguela Guidjinga, who has replaced Sirandi Ongtoin, the Comptroller General of Police.

“This dismissal comes at a time of growing insecurity in the Chadian capital with robberies in the city centre, motorcycle thefts sometimes killing men,” a member of civil society said.

The presidential decree also affects other directorates such as human resources, public security, the Interpol Central Bureau, the Emigration and Immigration Directorate.

The Air and Border Police services have not been spared.