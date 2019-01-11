Chadian leader sacks two ministers

The Chadian President Idriss Deby on Friday sacked two ministers of his cabinet after a decree to that effect read on national television.“The functions of two members of the cabinet in charge of the following ministries have been terminated namely Mrs. Ndolenodji Alixe Naïùnaye, Minister of Posts, New Technologies of Information and Communication and Mr. Boukar Michel, Minister of Petroleum and of Energy” the decree read.

However, the source does not specify the reasons for these two dismissals.

The ministers of Communication, and Finance are charged with filling the vacancies.