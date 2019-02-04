Chadian military claims country’s borders ‘totally secure’

The General Staff of the Chadian National Army (ANT) said Monday in a statement that the country’s borders are “totally secure”.According to the statement signed by Colonel Azem Bermandoa Agouna, spokesman for the ANT, the military had “identified, neutralized and put out of action mercenaries and terrorists” who were seeking to enter the country.

Agouna said it all began with an operation led by the Libyan army against mercenary and terrorist groups that have been infiltrating the south of Libya since 30 January.

Repulsed, the armed column “of mercenaries and terrorists” attempted an incursion into Chad, but, according to the statement, they were spotted and neutralized by the Chadian Air Force, backed by the French operation Barkhane.

“The defence and security forces, determined and committed, remain vigilant and ready to face any threat from anywhere” the ANT spokesman added.

Some armed groups, such as Timan Erdimi’s UFR, announced in a statement that they had crossed the border and found themselves on the Chadian side.

However, the CCSMR rebel movement have denied any part in the incursions.