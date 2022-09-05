Chadian Oil Transit fee in Cameroon Generates 19 B FCFA in 6 months

The Pipeline Steering and Monitoring Committee reports that the right of transit of Chadian oil on Cameroonian territory, through the pipeline built between the two countries, has generated a total revenue of CFAF 18.6 billion to the Cameroonian Treasury between January and June 2022 reports investir au cameroun.

According to the same source, this envelope, up by a little more than 9% compared to the same period in 2021, is the result of the removal from the Kome terminal in Kribi, in the southern region of Cameroon, of a total cargo of 22.76 million barrels of crude oil produced in the oil fields of Chad.

If Chad’s production rate in the first six months of the year is maintained, Cameroon could well, by the end of the 2022 financial year, be earning more than the 31.46 billion CFA francs obtained in the course of the year 2021. According to the CPSP, this is the envelope generated last year thanks to the transit of 42.92 million barrels of Chadian crude on Cameroonian territory.

As a reminder, in 2013, after noting that this royalty on the passage of Chadian oil on Cameroonian territory had only brought it 85.5 billion CFA francs during the first eight years of operation of the Chad-Cameroon pipeline, or an average of 10.7 billion per year, Cameroon undertook to renegotiate it.

After a tough battle with Cotco, the company that manages the pipeline, Cameroon was able to obtain the revaluation and then the updating of this fee every five years. This has enabled the country to substantially increase its revenue from this infrastructure for transporting crude oil from Chad’s oil fields over the past few years.