Chadian opposition refers new legislation to Constitutional Council

Some 26 MPs from the Chadian opposition have resorted to the country’s Constitutional Council to scrap a new legislation adopted by parliament for the creation of the 4th Republic, a sources close to the institution disclosed.Matoingue Benelngar, a member of opposition parliamentary group UNDR, spearheaded the process through which the scrapping of the new constitution is being sought.

They argued that the law in question should be adopted by a referendum and not through the parliament.

Although the Constitutional Council is dominated by members appointed by the head of state, opposition MPs have called upon them to show patriotism and remedy the situation by overruling the National Assembly vote.

Chad’s National Assembly, which met in a plenary session, on April 30 at the Place de la Democratie, adopted the bill for the new constitution to usher in the Fourth Republic.

The new constitution consists of 17 titles, 10 chapters and 228 articles.

It provides for an “integral presidential regime” with a President without Prime Minister or Vice-President.

Under the new constitution the presidential term goes from five to six years renewable once.

In its preamble, the new constitution refers to “the affirmation of the commitment to integrity, probity and the promotion of good governance, the promotion of tolerance, peaceful coexistence and strengthening national unity and cohesion, as well as the promotion of gender equality as a source of sustainable development.”