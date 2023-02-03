Chad’s army accused of extrajudicial executions

International › APA

Published on 03.02.2023 at 14h21 by APA News

At least 11 civilians have been victims of extrajudicial killings in Lake Chad, according to the Chadian League for Human Rights.In a communiqué issued on February 2, 2023, the Chadian League for Human Rights (LTDH) condemned the summary and extrajudicial execution of 11 civilians in Bakarom, a village in the sub-prefecture of Ngouboua in the province of Lake Chad.

 

The LTDH stated that these people, including four members of a self-defence committee, were executed by hanging by elements of the Chadian army operating in the Lake area. This was after they had been tortured for 17 days in the military camp.

 

The organisation accuses a high-ranking member of the Chadian army of giving the order for these killings. The document maintains that with the appearance of terrorist groups in Lake Chad, defence and security forces are engaging in all sorts of abuses against the civilian population with impunity.

 

Faced with these abuses, the LTDH expressed its indignation and demands that the government conduct an impartial and independent investigation and prosecute those identified as the perpetrators of these extrajudicial executions.

 

For the moment, the government has neither confirmed nor denied the facts.

 

