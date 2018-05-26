Chad’s civil servants poised to down tools Monday

Public sector workers in Chad and members of the Inter-union Platform composed of UST, CIST, Synecs and SMET, on Saturday announced they would proceed on an indefinite total strike, beginning on Monday.Union leaders who were holding a general assembly reached the decision 24 hours after failing to meet President Idriss Deby Itno for talks.

Convened on Friday at the Presidency, the unionists were received by members of Deby’s cabinet who told them “there is no way to suspend cuts on civil servants’ wages.”

Thus, they have resolved to continue with their action until December, when the country would have raised the CFA 30 billion required by the International Monetary Fund.

The spokesman of the inter-trade platform, Barka Michel added that their interlocutors told them that from January to May, the 50 percent cut operated on the specific general increase (AGS) yielded more than CFA14 billion.

Keeping the reduction until December would save around CFA 35 billion on the AGS alone, Michel added.

Attempts by trade union officials to seek an explanation of the cuts made since September 2016, have gone unheeded, according to Micheil, who said the only answer given about the lack of resources.

Michel quoted the Secretary General of the Presidency as calling all workers to stop threatening to go on strike and give the government a moratorium until December.

Trade unionists unanimously rejected this proposal and agreed to go ahead with a “total strike” until their demands are met or the agreement signed last March is honoured by the government.

The agreement provides for the payment of wages to the strikers, a three-month moratorium on loans granted by the banks and the maintenance of the wage abatement until April.

The agreement also provides for the reimbursement of the difference in wages cut, as well as the payment of full salaries from the month of May.

Of all these points, only the payment of wages to the strikers and the suspension of the census on employees were respected.