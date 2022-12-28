Chad’s ex spy chief arrested

Hours after being detained, former rebel leader and intelligence chief Baba Ladde is waiting to be told why he was arrested.What is Abdelkader Mahamat or Baba Ladde, accused of?

Since Monday, December 26, the former Chadian Fulani rebel leader, who was arrested at his home in Paris-Congo, in the 6th district of Ndjamena, has been in the hands of the intelligence services, according to several local sources.

He was returning from Dourbaly, 95 kilometers from the capital, where he celebrated Christmas with Fulani Christians.

Up to the publication of this report, the Chadian authorities have not provided any explanation for his arrest.

But it could be linked to the note signed by the former rebel leader warning France and the United States against possible attacks on their embassies in Bangui by supporters of Central African President Faustin Archange Touadera.

According to the note sent to the French and U.S. embassies on December 21, some youth are being manipulated by the Russian private military company Wagner and the Galaxie platform for a major demonstration against their presence in the Central African Republic.

Through its Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sylvie Baipo, the Central African Republic has strongly protested against these accusations, which it sees as part of a “major campaign of disinformation and obsession with the CAR.”

Bangui is keen to point out to Western chanceries that Baba Ladde has “devoted his entire life to the destruction of the CAR, leading several armed rebel groups that have plunged the country into chaos.”

A former rebel leader, Abdelkader Mahamat was appointed head of general intelligence by Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, who became president of the Chadian transition in April 2021, after the death of his father Idriss Deby Itno in the north of the country.

Itno’s death happened during an army counter-offensive against the rebels of the Front for Alternance and Concord in Chad (FACT) which he ws reportedly leading.

Ladde was removed from office in February 2022.