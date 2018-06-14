Chad’s judicial community on indefinite strike

The judicial community in Chad consisting of lawyers, bailiffs and notaries, has emerged from a general assembly at the Ndjamena Courthouse on Wednesday to decide going on an indefinite strike.The decision was made after their meeting with government officials including members of the cabinet.

The judicial community is demanding that the demands of its members be met before they would return to work.

During the meeting at the Presidency, the lawyers were reassured by the Defense minister that the commander of the Legion of Gendarmerie in Doba and all his accomplices were removed from office.

The governor of Doba was also dismissed.

They are accused of kidnapping the clients of a lawyer who have since been released by the Doba court.

However, according to the strikers, all those relieved of their duties should be arrested and brought to justice, failure of which the strike will continue.

The strike is being backed by the country’s magistrates.