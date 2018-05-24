Chad’s lazy Ramadan blues

The advent of the Muslim Holy month of Ramadan which began across the Islamic world last week has brought a new kind of lazy spirit to the pace of life under N’Djamena’s inclement weather.An atmosphere of listless void hangs over the Chadian capital where the country’s service sectors are mainly concentrated.

There, the pace of life for residents and workers has visibly ground to a lazy spin since dawn-to-dusk fasting began.

An idle calm prevails in most departments and offices, characterized by the sight of fasting office workers dozing off in front of computers or forests of files.

Low-level workers sleep under the shade of trees.

Measuring around 45 degrees, this lethargy is accentuated by a strong heat wave that hit the capital in recent weeks.

Consequently shades of tree near departments often resemble large dormitories where fasting sleepers can be heard snoring away the sweltering afternoon hours.

For department heads such as Nadji fortunate enough to work in cozy offices, air conditioners ceaselessly work at full throttle.

“Since the start of Ramadan, my boss never switches off his air conditioner. Even if he goes out, he leaves it on. That’s why you see that it’s very cold in here” one worker says.

According to him, all the privileged lot delay exchanging the comfort of their offices for less equipped homes well after official working hours.

“Those with air conditioners do not go back home 5 or 6 hours before the breaking of their fasting” he adds.

Citizens seeking help in offices are hardly amused.

As workers either doze off in front of their desks or fall fast asleep in their offices, members of the public find it difficult to be attended to.

Benedicte, a distraught young teacher, complained that she has lost her way in the waiting room of a department at the ministry of National Education and Civic Promotion.

“People go at work early and get home late, but normally they do not work. It’s true that fasting is hard, but they have to fulfill their mission instead of sleeping the whole day” he said.

The general lassitude does not spare schools where life is in slow motion.

Many teachers send their pupils home at 11am before leaving school themselves.

Others dodging the oppressive temperature, spend the day tucked away in classrooms, once the deafening noise from the retreating tide of schoolchildren has died down.

It is the same for banks and hospitals where workers laze around in the same listless way as they go about their tasks without serious conviction.

Although he deplores the languid nature of doing business in Chad during the fasting month thanks to its implications for those looking for services, a commercial bank client says he can understand the difficulty of workers whose faith enjoins them to abstain from food, drink and other pleasures especially in unforgiving weather conditions.