Chad’s pipeline damaged by gun bullets

The Sedigui oil and gas field pipeline in Kanem province, 300 kilometers fromthe Chadian capital Ndjamena, was pierced by bullets from firearms, reports said on Tuesday.According to the Director General of Chad’s hydrocarbon corporation (SHT), Seid Idriss Deby, who visited the platform on Monday, 56 bushings were found on the spot. He promised an investigation would be soon open.

Sedigui has never been subjected to terrorist attacks, although its proximity to Lake Chad, from which the Boko Haram Islamist sect often operates, makes this town very vulnerable.

The platform’s technicians promised SHT to spare no effort to ensure that “the crude oil flows from the Sedigui pipeline to the Djarmaya refinery (25 kilometers from Ndjamena) starting on January 2020″.

The multi-million dollar Sedigui oil and gas field is set to open a refinery and a gas processing and purification plant.