Chad’s public sector workers decide to go on indefinite strike

Public sector workers in Chad, meeting in a general assembly on Monday at the N’Djaména labour exchange, have decided to go on a general strike starting on Tuesday, to demand the full restoration of their salaries slashed since 2016.By Adam Hassane Deyé

“After threats, the platform that brings together the major trade unions in the country (education, higher education, health, social affairs) intends to take action. The meeting with the government last Saturday was not conclusive,” said the platform’s spokesman, Bakar Michel, who is also the president of the Association of Chad Trade Unions (UST).

Workers are demanding the reinstatement of their bonuses and allowances cut by 50 percent in August 2016 and the lifting of the 50 percent reduction in January 2017 of specific general increases (AGS).

After the October 2018 agreement, the government reinstated 15 percent of the AGS.

For the new year 2020, the President Idriss Déby, in his address to the nation, proposed a partial and gradual restoration of all the benefits that civil servants had lost.

The government thus proposed the reinstatement of 10 percent of the AGS from the month of January and another part in March 2020.

The other points of claims, including the freezing of the effects of the promotions and reclassifications, transportation costs, will be reinstated between 2021 and 2022.

During the strike, minimum service will be introduced in major health centres while schools will remain closed, leaving thousands of school children at home.