Chakwera dismisses Malawi’s attorney general

President Lazarus Chakwera has fired Malawi’s Attorney General Chikosa Silungwe, according to media reports monitored here on Wednesday.According to The Nation daily, officials from both the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) and the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs have confirmed that Silungwe’s contract has been terminated.

No reason has been given for the dismissal.

The OPC had earlier this year launched a probe on the AG’s Office in the aftermath of a series of leaks of confidential documents involving advices by Silungwe to Chakwera.