Chakwera requests special permits for Malawians working in S/Africa

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera ended his two-day visit to South Africa on Friday, his first as head of state to Pretoria and fourth visit to neighbouring members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) since he became leader in july this year.Chakwera met host President Cyril Ramaphosa and members of his cabinet in Pretoria to discuss, among other issues, the possibility of allowing Malawians working here to have special permits like their counterparts from Lesotho and Zimbabwe who live and work in South Africa.

“I want to ask that you allow the special permits to be issued to Malawian migrants employed in the informal sector just as is the case for Zimbabwean and Lesotho [migrants].

“In the same vein, I would like to ask that Malawians be able to apply for new permits and renew expired ones while in South Africa as a reciprocal arrangement.

“More broadly, I request your help in simplifying visa extension procedures,” the visiting president told his hosts.

Another issue on the agenda was the length of time it takes to deport law-breaking Malawians detained at South Africa’s Lindela Repatriation Centre in Johannesburg, was also a source concern for the Malawian leader, he said.

“I have often wondered if the period of detention of detainees at Lindela camp can be reduced from the current 120 days to 60 days. This would be a first step towards the ultimate idea of seven days of detentions,” the president said.

Chakwera’s shopping list did not end there, as he tackled the plight of his sick people seeking medical permits for those holding Malawian diplomatic passports to use South African hospitals.

“My third request has to do with the possibility of easing the issuance of medical visas to Malawian diplomatic passport holders — unlike the current arrangement where they are required to obtain an ordinary visa before acquiring a medical visa,” Chakwera said.