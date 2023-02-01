International › APA

Chakwera sacks several ministers in Malawi cabinet reshuffle

Published on 01.02.2023 at 11h21 by APA News

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera sacked several ministers in a cabinet reshuffle that saw him trimming the size of his inner circle to 25 ministerial posts.According to a statement from the Office of the President and Cabinet on Tuesday night, Chakwera fired Community Development and Social Welfare Minister Patricia Kaliati, Environment Minister Eisenhower Mkaka, Information Minister Gospel Kazako and Local Government Minister Blessings Chinsinga, among others. 

Others dropped from cabinet were Mining Minister Albert Mbawala, National Unity Minister Timothy Mtambo and Trade and Industry Minister Mark Phiri.

Chakwera reduced ministerial posts from 30 to 25, including deputy ministers and removed ministerial portfolios for himself and deputy Saulos Chilima.

In a surprising move, Chakwera appointed a deputy minister to Local Government, Unity and Culture from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party which is led by his predecessor Peter Mutharika. 

Secretary to the President and Cabinet Coleen Zamba said the appointments are with effect from January 31. 

