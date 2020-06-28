Chakwera sworn in as Malawi’s president

Newly elected President Lazarus Chakwera has pledged to reignite the dream of a better Malawi as he took oath of office following victory in last week’s presidential election rerun.Speaking after being sworn in by Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda on Sunday, Chakwera said his administration would strive that Malawi is firmly placed on the path “to ‘Tsogolo labwino’ meaning better future.”

‘With your help, we will restore the new generation’s faith in the possibility of having a government that serves, not a government that rules,” he said.

He pledged, among other things, to address corruption and ensure that all Malawians are given equal opportunities.

Chakwera beat former president Peter Mutharika in the rerun held on June 23.

He was sworn-in together with his running mate, Saulos Chilima who will be Vice President in the new administration.

Chilima was also Vice President in Mutharika’s government.

Mutharika boycotted the ceremony.

The rerun was ordered by the court after Chakwera and fellow opposition leaders disputed the outcome of last year’s presidential poll that had been won by Mutharika.