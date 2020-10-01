Chakwera urges deeper Zimbabwe-Malawi ties

President Lazarus Chakwera on Thursday pledged to work towards deeper economic and cultural ties between Malawi and Zimbabwe.Speaking during a meeting with Malawians resident in Zimbabwe, Chakwera said there was need to strengthen economic cooperation and improve the welfare of the peoples of the two southern African countries.

He said Malawian citizens are now able to adopt dual citizenship following a change in the country’s law.

“Malawi has since passed legislation enabling those who live abroad to choose to have dual citizenship should they desire.

“So, as this country welcomes you to be Zimbabweans, you can also continue to be Malawians because we have a legislation allowing you to do so,” he told the Malawians who had gathered at the country’s embassy in Harare.

Chakwera is on a two-day official visit to Zimbabwe, which began on Wednesday night.