Champions League: Fecafoot strongly condemns racist slang at Cameroon’s Achille Webo

The Cameroon Football Federation, Fecafoot has joined the many reacting to allegations of racism by a Champions League match official on former Cameroon international Achille Pierre Webo, now Deputy Coach of Turkish’ Istanbul Basaksehir club Tuesday December 8 at the Parc des Princes stadium in France.

In a communique made public Wednesday December 9, the federation expresses indignation toward the attitude of the match official whom it says has no place in no stadium in the world.

It hails Achille Webo’s attitude in response to the remark which drew the attention of the world football family on the phenomenon of racism, a big cankerwarm to the spirit of sport.

In a return leg match pitting PSG and Basaksehir at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris France Tuesday, the fourth match assistant used a racist slang on Achille Webo, Deputy Coach of Basaksehir- he called him negro.

This sparked a row which caused the match to stop at once as players from both sides walked out of the pitch, with some of them including Kylian Mbappe of PSG condemning the racist slang.

Reactions kept pouring from all over the world, with all condemning the racist remark.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) in a statement promised to open a “thorough investigation” into the incident and said the match would restart this Wednesday from where it stopped that is at the 13th minute with a new team of match officials.

If this incident is not the first of its kind in the world of football suffered by a black, the fact that the ‘racist’ slang comes from a match official and not from fans as usual according to many is serious enough for strong measures to be taken against the phenomenon.