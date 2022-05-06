Champions League :Joel Matip And Liverpool In Finals

Liverpool have qualified for a Champions League final. The Reds secured their place with a 3-2 win after being beaten 2-0 by Villarreal in the second leg of their semi-final in Spain on 3 May 2022.

Liverpool will be playing in their tenth Champions League final and will be aiming for a seventh title in the most prestigious European club competition. For Joël Matip, it will be the third final qualification in C1 under the Reds’ shirt after the defeat against Real Madrid (3-1) in 2018 and the coronation against Tottenham (2-0) the following season. On 28 May 2022 in Saint-Denis, the Reds will meet either Real Madrid or their rivals Manchester City in an all-English final.

The Spanish club, who had a disappointing first leg (0-2), were much better in front of their home crowd. But Fabinho (62nd), Diaz (67th) and Sadio Mané (74th) turned the game around in the second half.

“Obviously, we would have liked to play in the first half like in the second half, but we took a goal from the start, they were on fire, they played very well, respect to them, their club, the stadium… They started perfectly, not us. They were very aggressive, took a lot of risks, attacked individually, while we sent long balls. It was easy to improve in the second half because we were so bad in the first. But it’s a dream for all of us to reach the final, I feel the pleasure. The moment we started to play football, everything went well,” explained Reds coach Jürgen Klopp on RMC Sport.