CHAN 2018: Namibia edge Ivory Coast in Group B opener

Namibia beat Ivory Coast 1-0 in the opening Group B match at the Africa Nations Champions (CHAN) at the Grand Stade de Marrakesh in Marrakesh on Sunday evening.Namibian defender Charles Hambira rose the highest to score the solitary goal of the match in the dying minutes of the game to give the Brave Warriors an unlikely victory.

The Tura Magic who has been fending off waves of attacks from the Ivorians throughout the match, rose at the near the post to head home the winner from the left frank, during a match streamed live on Supersport Channel 229.

Brave Warriors Coach Ricardo Mannetti told the media before kick-off that that his starting 11 against Ivory Coast had enough depth and quality.

Mannetti said they needed to get a result to keep their plan for the tournament going.

“It’s the first continental tournament for all the boys and what a platform to show the world what they can do. There so much interest here and the players need to show what they have prepared for all this time and I believe in my players to do their best and make the nation back home proud”, Mannetti said.

The southern African nation is making its first appearance at the bi-annual continental soccer tournament.

<a href='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad877986&cb=1478639' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=29&cb=1478639&n=ad877986' border='0' alt='' /></a>



CHAN exclusively features national team players made of players active in their respective domestic leagues.

Namibia are in Group B with Uganda, Zambia and Ivory Coast.

Their next game is against Uganda on Thursday, 18 January at the Marrakesh Stadium.

They will play the final group game against Zambia in Casablanca on 22 January, 2018.