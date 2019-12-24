CHAN 2020: Cameroon Call up 30 Players for January Camp

Thirty players have been called up to camp as Cameroon continues to prepare for the African Nations Championship which holds on home soil from April 4-25.

Head coach Yves Clement Arroga summoned the third batch of players on Monday just hours after rounding off with the second batch of players.

Keeping to his words, the Head coach has made a blend of new players with the others retained from the previous two camps held this month and late last month.

Amongst the players retained from the previous training camp are goalkeepers Omossola Simon (Cotonsport of Garoua), Epane Letizi(Stade Renard of Melong), Dande Junior (APEJES Mfou) and Kologni Israel (Fauve Azur). Racing of Bafoussam goalkeeper Alladoum Kolimba has been dropped from the squad.

In defence, Stephane Bong (Eding Sport), Djob Lijob (Colombe of Sangmelima) and Nguede Nguede (Canon of Yaounde) were retained from the previous squad as well as Cotonsport pair Alphonse Marie Tientcheu and Thomas Etta Bawak who have equally retained their place in the squad.

Bamboutos of Mbouda playmaker Mark Ojong and Dragon of Yaounde winger Franck Steve Belobo were equally retained and are as well amongst the few players to have been part of all three training camps so far.

Rene Ndi (Bamboutos of Mbouda) and Mbambe Thierry ( AS Fortuna) are the other two who have equally stayed in the team.

Up front, Samuel Nlend (Union of Douala), Gregoire Nkama (Tonnere of Yaounde), have kept their places as four new strikers have been called up.

Head coach Yvs Clement Arroga has previously revealed he will hold at least four training sessions with various groups of players before retaining his final squad in February. From there on, the team will be focus on specific training sessions while several international friendlies have equally been scheduled.