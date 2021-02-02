Cameroon coach, Martin Ndtoungou Mpile has said he is his charges are ready to sweat it out when they face Morocco on Wednesday, in the semi final of the African Nations Championship.

The Indomitale Lions and the Atlas Lions will clash at the Limbe Omnisport stadium for a place into Sunday’s final as the sixth edition of the African Nations Championship gradually winds down.

Speaking on Tuesday during the re-match press conference, Head Coach Martin Ndtoungou Mpile said his players are all aware of the they won’t get a second chance so will go all out for the win.

“It is a make or break game (for both sides) because there will be no second chance. We are here only to win and progress to the finals so weee need to make things uncomfortable for our opponents,” Ndtoungou Mpile said.

For this to happen, he has called on the population of Limbe to turn out massively in order to push the Lions to victory on Wednesday.

“I expect (fans in Limbe) to come out and support the team. They have to help us make history by qualifying for the finals. The fans in Yaounde and Douala did their best to push us to this level and if those in Limbe come out and do same, we are sure to go through,” he added.