CHAN 2020: Cameroon drawn in complex group

Cameroon’s intermediate lions have been drawn in Group A of the 2020 African Nation’s Championship, CHAN alongside Mali, Burkina Faso and Zimbabwe.



According to some football pundits, Cameroon’s Group though not the toughest include teams which have good records as far as the CHAN competition is concerned and above all played well during their qualifiers.

Cameroon will face Mali in her second match. The latter is in her fourth outing after missing out on the 2018 edition to Morroco.

In her last participation at the CHAN in 2016, Mali finished second after losing to DR Congo in the finals in Kigali, Rwanda.

As far as the CHAN 2020 qualifiers are concerned, Mali had one of the best forward teams.

After locking horns with Mali in the tournament’s group stage, Cameroon’s intermediate lions will face Burkina Faso which happens to be one of the three teams to qualify from West Africa.

Burkina Faso eliminated the home based Black Stars of Ghana to pick their ticket for this edition of the CHAN competition.

In the competition’s opener on April 4 in Yaounde, Cameroon’s intermediate lions will play Zimbabwe who has taken part in all the six editions of the Africa Nation’s Championship.

In other Groups, Libya, DR Congo, Congo and Niger have been paired together, Morocco, Rwanda, Uganda and Togo are in group C, meanwhile Zambia, Guinea, Namibia and Tanzania are in Groupe D.

The draw for this year’s CHAN competition was conducted by CAF Director of competitions Samson Adamu, assisted by Cameroon football legends, Salomon Olembe and Stephen Tataw in a ceremony that took place yesterday at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex.

The tournament will hold from April 4 to 25.