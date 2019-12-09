CHAN 2020: Cameroon open second training camp today

Cameroon’s intermediate football team opened their second training camp today in Yaounde as they continue preparing for the African Nations Championship which takes place on home soil next year.

38 players were called up by head coach Yves Clement Arroga for this second training that runs till December 23.

Amongst the 38 players in camp, some of them were retained from the 28 players who recently rounded off the first training camp last weel while new faces were equally called up.

The head coach decided to retain goalkeepers Alladoum Kolimba and Epane Letizi from Racing of Bafoussam and Stade Renard of Melong respectively. Dande Junior of APEJES Mfou, Omossola Simon of Cotonsport of Garoua and Koloni Israel of Fauve Azur of Yaounde are the new goalkeepers added to the squad.

Andoulo Serges (Union of Douala), Paul Stephane Bong (Eding Sport), Bienvenu Djob Lidjob (Colombe), and Ngede Ngede Junior (Canon Yaounde) were the defenders retained from last week’ s training camp.

Added to them are Brian Ngwang (PWD Bamenda), Meeyapya Blondon (Fauve Azur), Nathaniel Mangolo (Olympique Mvagan), Alphonse Marie Tientcheu (Cotonsport Garoua), and Lamine Abdoul (Ngaoundere FC).

In midfield, Mark Ojong, Rene Ndi, Pange Lobe (Bamboutos of Mbouda), Franck Belobo (Dragon of Yaounde), Beo Batto (Eding Sport) and Samuel Nlend( Union of Douala) all retained their places in the squad. Six newcomers were added to this cream of midfielders.

It is a totally new-look forward line with nine strikers called up as coaches continue to give chances to the players before making a final decision.

Last week, head coach Clement Arroga revealed he will hold a least four training camps before making a choice on his final 23 players selected for the CHAN billed for April.

It’s only after the final group of players must have been retained that the team will engage in international friendlies with quality teams, the head coach added.