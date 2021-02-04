CHAN 2020: Cameroon plays Guinea in bronze medal game on Saturday

The intermediate lions of Cameroon will this Saturday February 6 face their counterparts from Guinea in a game to determine the third place in the ongoing African Nations Football Championship CHAN.

Their hopes to win the CHAN trophy were dashed after the boys of Martin Ndtoungou Mpile were thrashed four goals to nothing by the atlas lions of Morocco in the second CHAN semi-final game yesterday February 3 at the Limbe stadium in the restive South West region.

They will face Guinea in a match that will determine the third place in the game after the latter lost to Mali one goal to nothing at the Japoma stadium in Douala.

The final of the competition on the other hand will oppose defending champions Morocco to Mali Sunday February 7 at the Yaounde Omnisport Stadium.