CHAN 2020: Cameroon to unveil new mascot

The Minister of Sports and Physical education, Prof Narcisse Mouelle Kombi has announced that the final mascot for the 2020 African Nation’s Championship, CHAN will soon be unveiled.

In a note made public this Friday, Sports Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi who doubles as President of the Organising Committee of the CHAN that will hold in Cameroon discloses that following the diverse opinions made by Cameroonians and the Confederation of African Football CAF on the proposed mascot, the final one will be revealed very soon.

“Following the proposal of the jury, enriching opinions from the Cameroonian public and recommendations of the Confederation of African Football, the final official mascot of the 2020 African Nation’s Championship in Cameroon will soon be unveiled.” The note reads.

This comes barely a week after the announcement of Tara as the proposed official mascot for the competition.

Tara has been highly criticised by the general public, with some who took to social media to express their dissatisfaction over the “frightful choice”.