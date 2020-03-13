CHAN 2020: Issue of entry visa to Cameroon conditioned by presentation of Covid-19 test

The granting of an entry visa to Cameroon prior to the 2020 African Nation’s Championship competition to be hosted by the latter will henceforth be conditioned by the presentation of a Covid-19 test, the Minister of External relations indicated in a communique.

After the confirmation of two Coronavirus cases in Cameroon last Friday, the Government has taken measures to further contain the importation and spread of the pandemic.

Prior to the 2020 African Nation’s Championship that kicks off in Cameroon on April 4, the Minister of External Relations Lejeune Mbella in a communique dated Thursday March 12 urges heads of Cameroonian diplomatic missions abroad to include in the entry requirements of those coming for the competition a coronavirus test.

Besides that, Minister Lejeune Mbella Mbella enjoins these heads of Cameroon diplomatic missions abroad to make sure the screening was done by approved Health Institutions.

According to the communique, the move seeks to contain the importation of the virus into Cameroon, given that amongst the sixteen nations participating in this year’s African Nation Championship, five have reported Coronavirus cases, including; Burkina Faso, Morocco, DR Congo, Togo and Cameroon, host country.