CHAN 2020: Mali hold Cameroon to 1-1 draw

Cameroon and Mali separated on a 1-1 draw on Wednesday, January 20 at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in their second group game of the ongoing African Nations Championship.

An early goal from defender Banga Bindjeme was cancelled out by Malian defender Issaka Samake as both teams now need at least a point to make it to the next round.

Cameroon were guilty of wastefulness in front of goal in their opening game against Zimbabwe, forcing head coach Martin Ndtoungou Mpile to ring the changes, dropping experienced striker Jacques Zoua, forward Bryan Soga. In came, Junior Mfede and Man Yrke Dangomo. There was also one change at the back as Aurélien Etame Ngombe dropped out Junior Ndedi who partnered last weekend’s match winner and captain of the day, Banga Bindjeme.

And it was Bindjeme who turned 26 on Tuesday who nodded Cameroon ahead after rising above the Malian defence to connect to a Junior Mfede free kick beating the Malian goalkeeper, six minutes into the game.

However, the lead lasted just six minutes as full back Issaka Samake pulled Mali leveled with an incredible free kick that left goalkeeper Haschou Kerido rooted to the spot.

The Eagles were buoyed by that equalizer and took the game to Cameroon as the Lions got goalkeeper Haschou Kerido to thank after Mali cut through their defence with an easy pass, sending M. Kone through on goal but the PWD Bamenda shot stopper spread himself big to parry the Malian’s shot wide.

The high pressing from the Malians put the Cameroon defence under intense pressure forcing Junior Ndedi to a couple of errors. Head Coach Martin Ndtoungou Mpile wasted no time in hauling off the debutant just after 25 minutes, restoring Etame Ngombe.

Cameroon rallied at the back to weather the storm but found it difficult to break through the Malian defence as they were restricted to crosses from the wide areas whose end products left much to be desired.

The Eagles resumed the second half as they ended the first half looking to put Cameroon under pressure but goalkeeper Haschou Kerido had an assured performance to thwart all Malian attempts.

The Lions did roar into the half on the hour mark when substitute Bertrand Mani broke into the box before laying off for Man Yrke whose weak effort scratched through the upright.

Mali did hit back immediately with a counter of their own but Haschou Kerido spread himself again to deny Diabate.

Cameroon did have a spell of sustained pressure but the final ball was always disappointing as Mali looked to hit time and again on the counter but neither of the two could find the winner as they now look to pick up at least a point in their final group games on Sunday.