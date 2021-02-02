Morocco coach, Lhousaine Ammoula has taken a swipe at Cameroon for what he describes as “refereeing favours” since the start of the African Nations Championship.

The defending Champions face host nation Cameroon on Wednesday in Limbe for a place in next Sunday’s final and tempers have already started flaring up even before the game.

At Tuesday’s pre-match press conference, Morocco’s coach accused Cameroon of visibly benefitting from the referees but said they are ready for Wednesday’s game.

“We have the feeling that since the start of the competition, referees have been favouring the Cameroonian team. But I prefer not to speak for the moment,” Lhoussaine Ammoula said.

Morocco are the highest scoring side in the competition with nine goals and look to increase that tally when the face the Indomitable Lions on Wednesaday.

“We have to produce beautiful football to the public (on Wednesday), and that’s all we have to be focused to do at the moment,” Morocco’s coach said.