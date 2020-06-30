CHAN 2020 postponed to 2021, AFCON 2021 to 2022

Published on 30.06.2020 at 15h26 by Ariane FOGUEM

The 6th edition of the African Nation Championship, CHAN has been postponed to January 2021 and the African Cup of Nations AFCON initially slated for January 2021 will rather take place in January 2020 in Cameroon.

The decision was taken Tuesday by members of the Confederation of African Football CAF executive committee who met via video conference in Cairo, Egypt.

The CHAN 2020 was initially slated to take place from March 25 to April 4 but was postponed to a later date due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

In the same light, the AFCON that was scheduled to play in January 2021 has been postponed to January 2022.

For both competitions, Cameroon remains the host country as initially scheduled.

Announcing the decision this Tuesday, the President of the CAFn Ahamad Ahmad said the date for the final tournament and the remaining qualifying matches will be communicated in due time.

Apart from the above major competitions, CAF executive members decided to cancel the next Women’s African Cup of Nation that was slated for December 2020.

On the other hand, the committee announced that the CAF Women’s Championships League will be launched in 2021.

The format and other related details will equally be communicated in due time.