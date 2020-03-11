CHAN 2020: Yaounde road side vendors given 48 hours to leave pavement

Road side vendors in Cameroon’s political capital Yaounde have less than forty-eight hours to liberate both sides of the pavement by ten metres or face the law, the newly elected city Mayor has warned.

Luc Messi Atangana issued the warning this Wednesday in Yaounde during a tour to some major neighbourhoods in Yaounde to sensitise the population on the necessity to keep the town clean ahead of the 2020 African Nation’s Championship Cameroon will host come April.

Besides liberating the pavement, the vendors were enjoined to properly dispose waste and give a new look to houses on both sides of the road.

Cameroon will be hosting the 2020 African Nation’s Championship in April, and Yaounde is one of the competition’s sites.

As such, urban disorder is not in the agenda of administrative authorities of this town.