CHAN 2021: Cameroon lock horns with Morocco in semi-final clash today

Cameroon’s intermediate lions will in the hours ahead play the atlas lions of Morocco in a match counting for part of the semi-finals in the ongoing African Nations Football Championship CHAN in Limbe, South West region.

The entire team arrived the seaside resort city of Limbe in the Fako Division of the South West region of Cameroon Tuesday February 2nd.

Their counterparts from Morocco on the other hand arrived Limbe this Wednesday ahead of their clash scheduled for 8pm at the Limbe stadium.

The atlas of Morocco are the defending champions. They defeated Nigeria during the fifth edition that took place in Morocco in 2018 to win their first CHAN title.

The winner of the Cameroon/Morocco clash will play the final against the winner of the Mali/Guinea game, the other fixture in these semi-finals.