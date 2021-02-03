Sport › Football

Happening now

CHAN 2021: Cameroon lock horns with Morocco in semi-final clash today

Published on 03.02.2021 at 18h34 by journal du Cameroun

(c) copyright

Cameroon’s intermediate lions will in the hours ahead play the atlas lions of Morocco in a match counting for part of the semi-finals in the ongoing African Nations Football Championship CHAN in Limbe, South West region.

The entire team arrived the seaside resort city of Limbe in the Fako Division of the South West region of Cameroon Tuesday February 2nd.

Their counterparts from Morocco on the other hand arrived Limbe this Wednesday ahead of their clash scheduled for 8pm at the Limbe stadium.

The atlas of Morocco are the defending champions. They defeated Nigeria during the fifth edition that took place in Morocco in 2018 to win their first CHAN title.

The winner of the Cameroon/Morocco clash will play the final against the winner of the Mali/Guinea game, the other fixture in these semi-finals.

 

Tags : | | | | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top