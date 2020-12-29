CHAN 2021: Mascot Tara tours hosting cities

The 2020 African Nations Football Championship, CHAN official mascot, Tara is currently touring the town of Douala, Littoral region of Cameroon ahead of the competition which kicks off on January 16.

After Yaounde where the tour was launched at the Multipurpose Sports Complex by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Prof Narcisse Mouelle Kombi last December 27, Tara is in Douala for the same exercise.

It constitutes going round the different streets in the concerned cities.

Speaking during the launching of the tour, the Sports boss said it aims at arousing public involvement all through the competition.

He thus called on the population to give a warm welcome Tara, symbol of the CHAN Total Cameroon 2020.

After Douala, Tara will proceed with Limbe and Buea in the South West region of the country on December 30.