CHAN qualifiers: Rwanda face tricky draw

Rwanda have been placed in the Central-East Zone for the next African Nations Championship (CHAN), which will be hosted by Ethiopia between January and February 2020, a sport source confirmed to APA in Kigali on Thursday.The draw for the qualifiers of the CHAN in 2020 was held on Wednesday at the CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt on the sidelines of a meeting by the organising committee of the competition.

Should Rwanda eliminate Somalia on aggregate, the team will progress to the next phase of the qualifiers where an arguably trickier assignment against either South Sudan or Uganda lies in wait.

The winner of that tie will qualify for the sixth edition of the CHAN tournament.

Following are 2020 CHAN qualifiers pending confirmation of their dates.

Somalia vs Rwanda

Kenya vs Burundi

Sudan vs Tanzania

South Sudan vs Uganda.