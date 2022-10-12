Chantal Biya Cycling Grand Prix Escapes Cameroonians

Frenchman Axel Taillandier emerged victorious from the race which ended on October 8, 2022, in Meyomessala.

It only took 1 hour and 27 seconds for Frenchman Axel Tailandier to take the lead over the other cyclists and to grab yellow jersey of the Chantal Biya Cycling Tour. It was on the Sangemelima-Ngolbang-Zoétélé-Meyomessala distance.

One trophy that may hide another, the 23-year-old cyclist also won the white jersey for the best young rider of the competition.

A remarkable performance for him who finished fourth last year at the 21st edition of this cycling competition, “this means that I am constantly improving” declared Axel Taillandier. A real surprise, because before the final race, he had never won a stage and was therefore not expected at this level.

In the final ranking, we find the Slovak, Kubis Lucas, and the Cameroonian Clovis Kamzong Abossolo.