Chemical plant causes angst in Senegalese village

Located about 100 km north of Dakar, Khondio village near the Atlantic Ocean continues to ponder over its uncertain future.The existential anguish of the 3,000 inhabitants of this village comes mainly from waste dumped all day long on the nearby sea by Senegal’s flagship Chemical Industry Plant (ICS).

Situated in the area, specifically in Darou Khoudoss, this chemical fertilizer plant, 78 percent owned by an Indian conglomerate, 15 percent by the state of Senegal and 7 percent by the Indian State and IFFCO (Indian cooperatives), dumps its waste behind Khondio.

Less than a kilometer outside the village, an iron pipe continually pours its contents into the sea.

The ICS pipe is perched at a height in tandem with the waves, which washes aground on the rocks bordering the shore.

The stones are whitish, by dint of the detritus from the pipe, also known as fluosilicic acid.

Approaching it, a pungent smell forces one to hold their nostrils.

This situation is one of the vexed questions raised by the inhabitants of Khondio to draw attention to the authorities on the risks to their health and living environment.

Although the leaders of ICS contacted by APA deny this and reassure the villagers that there is no such danger, the people of Khondio who live mainly off agriculture and market gardening, two activities that favor the Niayes area, go uot of their way to protect their fields.

Many of them surround their fields with shrubs or live fences, or, for the wealthiest, erected walls, to keep at bay the waste emanating from the ICS pipeline.

Are these measures effective? In any case, we can see here and there abandoned fields.

They are believed to have been rendered “infertile” for lack of protection, according to many inhabitants.

At the edge of the sea, one can also see ruins of the ‘Lake’, a former water collector.

Mr. Aldjel Ka, a city councilor, in a disenchanted explanation said it is “a nice hotel that has been closed because of ICS.”

Found in his red pepper field, Cheikh Ka also laments: “In the wet season, children play near the wastewater affected by this acid-infected dust and our animals drink it. The pollution is really at its height here” he said.

At first sight, the farm belonging to the sexagenarian does not seem to suffer too much from the ballet of ICS trucks passing nearby.

As for the plant whose initial capital is CFA45 billion, its establishment had, according to Cheikh Ka, been well received by the population.

And fittingly, he says, local officials had made “promises to employ the youth and dump their residues far into the sea.”

Aldjel Ka adds: “ICS told us at the beginning that the spill would be 2 km from the shore. And children who do not know the danger often come here to play. But no adult would venture to bathe there.”

In the same way, the inhabitants “do not fish there”, Aldjel Ka says, adding that he “never eats” any fish caught from the ocean.

Vindicating his claims, a video in the possesison of APA shows dead fish stranded on the sea shore that is supposed to be that of Khondio.

However, ICS officials do not have the same perception as the municipal councilor.

“There are indeed cane fishermen along the shore and in the immediate vicinity of the area. Photos attest to this,” says Jean-Pierre Mendy, ICS Acid Site Director.

Mr. Mendy also told the city councilor that the ICS conduit should not be 2 km from the shore but 200 meters.

In fact, no “serious study” is available to prove the toxicity of the diluted fluosilicic acid on the populations, the fauna and the marine flora, he argues, maintaining that “the area remains friendly to fishing.”

At most, Jean Pierre Mendy admits that “a study had shown that the agitation of the sea is so important that after 200 meters, fluo juice is completely diluted and dispersed. Unfortunately, the strength of the waves in the area is such that any weighted pipe was quickly destroyed and thrown back onto the shore.”

Noting that this product “can be valued and can generate additional revenue for ICS,” Mr. Mendy says the company is “changing perspective” by studying “a new manufacturing process that will use fluo juice and so will definitely sort out this problem.”

These assurances come the day after the visit to Khondio by the Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development.

On the spot, on July 9, Abdou Karim Sall gave ICS, a 45-day deadline to demonstrate that their waste is not toxic.

While mentioning “150 cubic meters conveyed and dumped daily into the sea, through the pipeline,” the minister warned that “according to the information we received from ICS, the products were not toxic and had no impact on people and the environment, in general.”

Nevertheless, the populations call for a serious study and in this respect, ICS, by the voice of Jean-Pierre Mendy, is ready to make it on time via an “independent” scientific organization.

However, according to another farmer named Cheikh Ka, it is not only the fishing which poses problem with Khondio.

He says the village wells are also threatened, and by drinking from them, the inhabitants are at risk because “the water table is very close.”

Other grievances by the inhabitants include the frequency of respiratory diseases and the non-recruitment of natives at the factory.

Regarding the hiring of young people from the village, Mr. Mendy explains that “often times, the populations of Khondio do not have the qualifications corresponding to ICS needs.”

However, he quickly adds that “this gap is being filled little by little.”

In response, Aldjel Ka says: “We have a bunch of skilled young people. Some have gone to the final year of high school, while others have been successful in tests, which have opened training opportunities for them”.

In the end, ICS did “a lot” in terms of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), says Mendy, citing the construction of a health post for “nearly CFA60 million,” “regular transportation” for Khondio students by factory buses and the supply of “drinking water” for the village at a cost of CFA10 million.