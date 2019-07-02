Chevron puts out oil well fire in south-western Nigeria

Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), which is the operator of Joint Venture (JV) between the NNPC and CNL, says the fire that gutted its Ojumole Well No 1 has been put out.The General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs of CNL, Mr. Esimaje Brikinn, confirmed in a statement to journalists on Monday.

The Ojumole Well 1 located in Ugbo Kingdom, Ilaje Local Goverment area of Ondo State in south-western Nigeria was reportedly gutted by fire on April 18, 2019.

The Ojumole oilfield is in NNPC/CNL JV’s Western Niger Delta area of its operations and it had been abandoned by the Chevron since 1998 due to communal issues between the people of Ilaje and the neighbouring Ijaw/Arogbo communities.

The oil company thanked all the stakeholders, including the neighbouring communities, Ondo State Government, regulatory and security authorities that worked with the NNPC/CNL JV to ensure that the fire incident, caused by third party interference, was safely put out.

“Environmental monitoring by accredited independent environmental consultants continues in the area with support from regulatory agencies.

“Our employees are also on site, while normal activities are ongoing in the area.

“CNL remains committed to the safety of the communities and the environment in its areas of operation,” the statement said.