Chief killed for violating motorcycle ban

A local chief in Mbeyan, Manyu Division in the South West Region Ntufam Ndep Arrey Ndak was reportedly tortured to death by elements of the Rapid Intervention Batallion, local sources say.

He was intercepted alongside 17 others for reportedly violating a ban on motorcycle in the Eyumojock sub division which was recetly passed by the Divisional Officer for the area.

The Chief and his entourage were reportedly travelling to Eyumojock for a funeral, some 15 kilimoetres from Mbeyan when they were stopped by the BIR elements along the Mamfe-Ekok highway.

They were whisked off to the Eyumojock gendarmerie brigade where they were detained before being transferred to the Mamfe Divisional brigade the next day.

The chief is said to have been tortured until he gave up the ghost, local sources say.

His death comes in similar fashion to that of his son who was killed last year on October 1 after he was suspected of being a supporter of the Ambazonia movement.