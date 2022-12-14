Children deliberately killed by Nigerian soldiers – Report

Reuters investigations into military operations against the jihadist group reveal that thousands of teenagers were deliberately killed by regular soldiers of the Nigerian army.Five days after revealing the secret forced abortion program conducted by the Nigerian army against women and girls who had been intimate with members of Boko Haram, Reuters is again charging the country’s defense and security forces.

In an investigation published on Monday 12 December, the British news agency, citing witnesses, claims that “the Nigerian army has massacred children in its war against the Islamist insurgents.”

“More than 40 soldiers and civilians told Reuters they saw the Nigerian army kill children or saw the bodies of children after a military operation. Estimates are in the thousands,” the agency writes.

Our colleagues claim that soldiers and armed guards employed by the government have told them that army commanders have repeatedly ordered them to “eliminate” children alleged to be collaborating with Boko Haram militants or its Islamic State wing, or to have inherited contaminated blood from insurgent fathers.

Intentional killings of thousands of children have thus occurred with unclear frequency in the region during the war, according to witnesses interviewed by Reuters.

Reuters reports that it has not been able to independently verify each of these estimates.

But, it says, journalists investigated six specific incidents and found, based on eyewitness accounts, that at least 60 children in total were killed in these episodes, the most recent in February 2021.

According to Reuters, most of the children in the six army actions were shot, some in the back as they fled.

But the soldiers used a range of methods to kill.

Witnesses detailed specific instances in which Nigerian soldiers also poisoned and suffocated children.

“The soldiers said they killed these children because they are Boko Haram children,” the English agency quoted a mother of twin babies as saying.

Some parents told Reuters they were left in agony because their children were taken away by the army and never returned.

They could not be sure, they said, whether their long-lost children were dead or alive.

The report is based on interviews with 44 civilian witnesses who had knowledge of the killings and disappearances of children.

Reuters also interviewed 15 members of the security forces, soldiers, local militiamen, and armed guards, who said they had participated in or observed targeted killings of children.