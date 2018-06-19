Children with disabilities receive donations from Israeli Embassy

Children at the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Persons with Disabilities had much to cheer about at the weekend after receiving donations from the Embassy of Israel in Cameroon.

The donation ceremony that took place on Thursday June 14 ties with the commemoration of the day of the Day of the African Child celebrated on June 16.

The initiative which falls in line with Israel’s policy of supporting persons living with disabilities saw the Embassy donate gifts ranging from wheelchairs to hearing aids, a computer, foodstuffs, cleaning products and sanitary products much to the delight of the recipients.

Handing over the gifts to the centre, the Israeli Ambassador to Cameroon HE Ran Gidor called on the community to actively get involved in the development of children with particular attention to those living with disabilities.

“It is a passion and a devotion to do so because my son lives with a disability and wherever we go in the world I make sure that there is a center of grip with whom we can work to improve the framework and lessons. This kind of initiative is done so that the center can prosper and that no child is left behind, » Ambassador Ran Gidor said.

The Director of the Centre Mrs. Fomulu Grace expressed gratitude to the Israeli Embassy for their support to the centre which has enabled them take care of 11.000 persons in three years.

It was equally an opportunity for Bridget Longla Fobuzie, Education Advisor for the CBC SEEPD Program who recently travelled to Israel for training whereshe gained knowledge about new therapy methods for people with disabilities through music, painting, dancing or anything else that allows children with disabilities and their families to take therapy and improve. An experience she intends to share with her colleagues at the CBC but also on a large scale with the Ministry of Health of Cameroon.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Embassy intends to extend its outreach program with another donation scheduled to hold at the NGO CBM Cameroon, an international Christian organization working with partners to improve the quality of life of people with disabilities in the poorest communities in the world.