Children’s Day: UNICEF inaugurates Campaign on Child’s Right

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has inaugurated a campaign to create awareness about the rights of children in Nigerian society.Commemorating the 2019 Children’s Day on Monday, UNICEF’s new Country Representative in Nigeria, Mr. Peter Hawkins, noted in a statement on Monday that the campaign tagged ‘For every child, every right’ is aimed at drawing attention to the human rights of the Nigerian child.

Hawkins said that while there have been many innovations over the last few years, children in Nigeria were still not accessing health, nutrition, education and other amenities as they ought to.

“While there have been many advances over the last years, children in Nigeria are still not accessing health, nutrition, education and other rights to the extent that they must.

“Sadly, it is the most disadvantaged children who are suffering the greatest challenge in having their rights fulfilled,” the report by Channels Television quoted Hawkins as saying in the statement.

He noted that this year’s Children’s Day falls during the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, which is being commemorated this year around the world.

As part of the celebrations, UNICEF is launching a “Passport to Your Rights” – a copy of the CRC in child-friendly language, in pocket format.

Hawkins added that UNICEF aims that every child in Nigeria has a copy by 2030 – the deadline for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The CRC ‘passport’ will also be available in Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba and Pidgin languages, helping to ensure access by millions of Nigerians.

“Thirty years ago, something incredible happened. World leaders came together in a moment of unity for the world’s children. They made a promise to every child to protect and fulfill their rights, by adopting the UN’s Convention on the Rights of the Child.

“The Convention established childhood as a period that is separate from adulthood – a time in which children should grow, learn, play, develop and flourish.

“We want to see every Nigerian child have that kind of childhood.

“On this Nigerian Children’s Day, we must look ahead to the future of childhood in this country, and re-commit to urgent, specific actions to protect the rights of every child – now, and in future generations,” Hawkins added.