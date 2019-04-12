China accused of meddling in Botswana

China has been accused by the main opposition Botswana National Front (BNF) on Friday of meddling in the country’s politics.In a statement BNF secretary for information and publicity Justin Hunyepa said the Communist Party of China is interfering directly in Botswana’s local politics by sponsoring the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) ahead of general elections.

He called upon the Communist Party to refrain from meddling and interfering with Botswana politics by sponsoring the BDP financially and through other sources.

He said citizens are unhappy with the conduct of the Chinese in the country where they voluntarily sponsor the BDP millions of money and donates thousands of blankets to help BDP buy votes.

“We are aware how desperate the BDP wants to win the 2019 general elections at all costs. We caution the Chinese government to stop these practices as they are undermining the sovereignty of this country,” said Hunyepa.

He said recently former minister Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi who challenged President Mokgweetsi Masisi for the BDP was classfied as a security threat.

“With such a scary scenario on a party member, it will not be surprising for the BDP to unleash more undemocratic, ruthless and evil strategies on the opposition including enlisting countries like China to bankroll it’s campaign,” said Hunyepa.

Hunyepa added that “while we support bileteral relations, we are totally against interference in national elections by foreign governments where they hide behind public projects.”

Botswana goes to the polls in October.