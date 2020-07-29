China, AU seal deal on building of Africa Center for Disease Control, Prevention headquarters

The African Union and Minister of Commerce of China have signed a Memorandum of Understanding

(MoU) to build the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention Headquarters in Addis Ababa.The AU Commissioner for Social Affairs Amira Elfadil and the Chinese Minister of Commerce Qian Keming signed the MoU on Wednesday.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Amira Elfadil, expressed appreciation to the Government of the Peoples Republic of China, and President Xi Jinping for the strong and continuous commitment of the leadership in assisting Africa in building the necessary capacity for control and prevention of diseases in the continent.

She added that the African Union Commission attaches great value and importance to the significance of the construction of the Africa CDC Headquarters Building and that the AU would ensure the realization of the project.

In his remarks, Qian Keming, the Chinese Minister, said that the construction of Africa CDC Headquarters was to honour the commitment made at the Forum of China and Africa Forum (FOCAC) in the Beijing Summit as a vivid example of building on the China-Africa health Community cooperation.