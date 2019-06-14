China beat S/Africa 1-0 in FIFA Women’s World Cup

South Africa’s hopes of advancing to the next round of 16 at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup ended on Thursday following a 0-1 defeat to China in Paris, France.With a clear plan to dominate the Africans, the Chinese put on relentless pressure on the Banyana Banyana from the first whistle, but the latter resisted until the last minutes of the first half when they conceded the solitary goal.

While coach Desire Ellis’ charges came into the second half with plans to upset the red-shirted opponents, it was not to be, as the more experienced Asians threw missiles after missiles at the Africans.

This is the second defeat, as the team lost 3-1 to Spain last week.

Banyana’s final match is against Germany in Montpellier.