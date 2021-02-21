China cancels $6bn debt to Rwanda

China has agreed to cancel its $6 million loan to Rwanda as part of efforts to push the country’s transformation and recovery from the maligning impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, an official statement made available to APA Sunday in Kigali said.In addition top this, Rwanda and China have signed agreements where the Asian country will provide Kigali with a grant worth $60 million, reports said.

According to the Rwandan Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Uzziel Ndagijimana, the new grant will free some resources that were otherwise going to be used for debt payment.

“We appreciate this support by the Government of the People’s Republic of China during these challenging times caused by Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Speaking at the occasion, Rao Hongwei, the Ambassador of China to Rwanda, said: “China hopes that by extending the new financial support, to make contribution to Rwanda’s all-round transformation and recovery from the maligning impact of the Covid-19 pandemic”

“The comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, especially in the economic field, has been tremendously diversified and intensified,” he said.

“In these times of major new opportunities and challenges, we are ready to work with Rwandan friends to forge new opportunities out of crises, make new advances amid changes, and build an even more glorious tomorrow for China-Rwanda relation.”