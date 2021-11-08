China donates 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Rwanda

Rwanda has received an additional 300,000 doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine along with syringe donated by China as the country is stepping up efforts to vaccinate as many people as possible against COVID-19, an official source revealed Monday.Dr. Albert Tuyishime, Head of Department at Rwanda Biomedical Centre, received the vaccines at the airport and attended the handover ceremony in presence of . Mr.Wang Jiaxin, Commercial Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Kigai.

Mr.Wang and Dr. Tuyishime signed the handover certificate on behalf of the two governments at the ceremony.

China has been supporting Rwanda’s anti-COVID-19 efforts since its first case was confirmed in March last year.

Rwanda launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on March 5, starting with people from risk groups, including health personnel, frontline workers, and those older than 65 years or with underlying health conditions.

Rwanda targets to vaccinate 30 percent of the population by the end of 2021 and 60 percent by the end of 2022.