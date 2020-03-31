China donates medical supplies to Malawi for prevention of Covid-19 outbreak

China has donated assorted medical supplies to Malawi to enhance the prevention of coronavirus outbreak.The Chinese envoy to Malawi, Liu HongYang, said on Tuesday at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in the capital Lilongwe, that his country felt obliged to make a timely donation to Malawi for the prevention of the virus.

“We are in full support of the measures the government of Malawi has put in place.

China was the first country hit by the coronavirus and knows better what it is hence the donation,” he said.

He advised Malawi to observe social distance at all cost in order to prevent the disease.

The Malawian Minister of Disaster Management Affairs and Public Events, Everton Chimulirenji, commended China for timely donation to the country.

“The donation has uplifted the efforts in preventing the outbreak of the virus in the country,” he said.

He, therefore, expressed optimism that China would continue to assist the country financially and technically, following the strides China have made in the fight against Covid-19.

Some of the medical supplies donated include protective face masks, disposable medical protective clothes, infrared thermometers, protective medical goggles, sterilized surgical gloves and medical isolation shoes among others.