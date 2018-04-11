China gifts Malawi 3,000 tonnes of parboiled rice

Malawi through its Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA) has received 3,270 metric tonnes of parboiled rice from China to feed several households who are food insecure this year.Speaking in a remote district of Ntcheu on Wednesday, Vice President Saulos Chilima, said, China compliments government’s efforts in the implementation of the 2017/18 Food Insecurity Response Programme that seeks to mobilise financial and material resources for the affected people among others.

“A number of people will face food deficit this year. This rice will partly contribute towards addressing the shortage resulting from the infestation of armyworms and dry spell,” he said.

Apart from food assistance, he said, China has also facilitated in the implementation of the community based disaster management project through the small grants scheme.

According to Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee (MVAC) over one million people will require food assistance during the lean season.

Chinese envoy Shing-Ting Wang said his country is committed to assisting Malawi in times of natural disasters and promote its socio-economic development.

“We are very glad to help our Malawian friends to develop. We have rich experience in agriculture development and poverty alleviation,” he said.

He added that China will assist to develop irrigation, commercial agriculture and establish agricultural product processing system in the country.

Malawi can shake off the situation of relying only on weather and realize agriculture modernization and ondustrialization, he said.

Malawi and China established relations in 2007.