China, Mauritania to institutionalize an investment day

A day of investment between Mauritanian and Chinese businesspeople was announced Thursday in Nouakchott, after a meeting between the president of the Mauritanian Association of Employers, Mohamed Zein El Abidine Ould Sheikh Ahmed, and the ambassador of China to Mauritania, Zhang Jiango.The day will be observed in March in Nouakchott, and will witness the participation of dozens of investors and companies from both countries, the initiators announced.

During their meeting, the two officials discussed cooperation between Mauritanian and Chinese employers in the commercial and economic fields.

They also discussed the implementation of the Memorandum of Cooperation signed between the Mauritanian Association of Employers and the Chinese Council for Promotion of Foreign Trade.

The Mauritanian and Chinese officials also reviewed the results of the recent Maghreb Economic Forum in Nouakchott.

In his presentation during the meeting, Ould Cheikh Ahmed dwelt on the important investment opportunities in the country, the improvement of the business climate and the considerable efforts made in this area.

He called on Chinese companies to invest in Mauritania’s fisheries sector, mining and agriculture by taking advantage of the improvement of infrastructure in these areas, including energy and ports.

The Chinese diplomat said he was convinced that the memorandum signed between the two parties will constitute an effective link in the chain of development of commercial relations between Nouakchott and Beijing.