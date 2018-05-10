China, Mozambique to launch satellite TV project for rural communities

China and Mozambique will at the weekend launch a satellite television project that will enable villagers to have access to news and entertainment programmes, APA learnt here on Thursday.The Ministry of Science and Technology, Higher and Technical Education said in a statement on Thursday that the project, titled “Access to Satellite TV for 10,000 African villages”, is an initiative of the governments of China and Mozambique and is expected to cover 500 villages across the southern African country.

To be launched on Sunday in Marracuene district of Maputo province, the project seeks to make digital television broadcasts available in places such as government buildings, hospitals, schools and community centres in villages where broadcasts cannot be received at present. Each of the villages has at least 150 households.

The project will be coordinated by Mozambique’s ICT Ministry and Chinese company StarTimes Mozambique.

It is part of an initiative by China to bring satellite television services to rural communities in 25 African countries.

Mozambique becomes the first Portuguese-speaking African country to benefit from the project.